Orange alert issued for Ernakulam and Palakkad

November 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for two districts – Ernakulam and Palakkad – with warning of intense heavy rains on Monday. A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts except for Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode with warning of isolated heavy rains. According to the IMD weather bulletin, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the southeast and adjoining central Arabian Sea during the next days. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the eastcentral Arabian Sea by Wednesday, triggering widespread rain across the State for the next five days, said the IMD bulletin.

