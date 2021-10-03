Orange alert in two districts in Kerala today

Yellow alert issued in 10 districts

The State is poised to receive heavy rainfall till at least Thursday with a low pressure area expected to form over the Arabian Sea by Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Orange alerts for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki on Monday; Idukki and Malappuram on Tuesday; and Kozhikode on Wednesday, according to an IMD weather update on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Monday. Several districts have been put on yellow alert on October 5, 6 and 7 as well.

Low-pressure area

A cyclonic circulation currently lies over southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. “'Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours,” the IMD Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said in a Sunday afternoon update.

Squally weather with wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph is likely over the Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa coasts till Tuesday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the above period.

Kerala districts have received heavy rainfall in the first three days of October. Overall, the State has recorded a ‘large excess’ of 82% during the three days.