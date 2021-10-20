Orange alert in three districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 October 2021 20:26 IST

Three districts are on orange alert on Thursday, given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki are on orange alert, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

The State is also bracing for widespread rainfall till October 24 as a cyclonic circulation lies over the south Tamil Nadu coast and its neighbourhood.

It is likely to persist over the next two to three days, bringing widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning over Kerala, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) noted.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Kottayam and Idukki and some of the northern districts till October 24.