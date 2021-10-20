Kerala

Orange alert in three districts

Three districts are on orange alert on Thursday, given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki are on orange alert, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

The State is also bracing for widespread rainfall till October 24 as a cyclonic circulation lies over the south Tamil Nadu coast and its neighbourhood.

It is likely to persist over the next two to three days, bringing widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning over Kerala, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) noted.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Kottayam and Idukki and some of the northern districts till October 24.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 8:27:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/orange-alert-in-three-districts/article37095181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY