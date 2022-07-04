Orange alert in six districts today

An orange alert has been issued in six districts on Tuesday warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 to 20.4 cm). The alert is issued in Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod districts, while a yellow alert has been issued in remaining districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, warning of isolated heavy rains.

The enhanced rain is due to the combined influence of a low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal and strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels.