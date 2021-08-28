Orange alert in Kerala’s nine districts today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 August 2021 18:41 IST

Isolated rainfall forecast on Monday too

The State is likely to see brisk rainfall activity on Sunday also, a India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicated on Saturday. A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is contributing to the current spell.

Nine districts — Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam — are on orange alert on Sunday for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Kasaragod, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta are on yellow alert.

Several central Kerala and northern districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Monday also. Thereafter a reduction in rainfall activity can be expected, according to the IMD.

Warning to fishers

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Monday as squally weather is expected along the Kerala coast.

The low pressure area which has formed over the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts is expected to move in a west-northwestward across central and west India during the next four to five days.