ADVERTISEMENT

Orange alert in Idukki, yellow alert for eight districts today

June 26, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southwest monsoon, which made a weak onset over Kerala, is likely to revive in the coming days. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday, an off-shore trough at mean sea level now runs from south Gujarat to Kerala. Further, a low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal now lies over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood. An east-west trough also runs from northwest Rajasthan to northeast Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of these meteorological features, widespread rainfall is expected across the State for the next five days. An orange alert has been issued for Idukki on Tuesday warning of heavy to very heavy rains, while yellow alert has been issued for eight districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US