Orange alert in Idukki, yellow alert for eight districts today

June 26, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southwest monsoon, which made a weak onset over Kerala, is likely to revive in the coming days. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday, an off-shore trough at mean sea level now runs from south Gujarat to Kerala. Further, a low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal now lies over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood. An east-west trough also runs from northwest Rajasthan to northeast Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of these meteorological features, widespread rainfall is expected across the State for the next five days. An orange alert has been issued for Idukki on Tuesday warning of heavy to very heavy rains, while yellow alert has been issued for eight districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.