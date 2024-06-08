Orange alert for two districts, yellow alert for seven districts on Sunday

The north and central Kerala are likely to witness some heavy spells of rains triggered by a ‘shear zone of turbulence’ formed in the atmosphere over the South Peninsula. The shear zone is filled by opposing winds at a specified height in the atmosphere, where the rain-bearing systems are used to play around in, activating the rains.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday, a shear zone now runs to a height between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level. Further, yesterday’s trough from the south Maharashtra to the southeast Arabian Seaoff south Kerala now runs from Maharashtra to North Kerala and extending up to a height of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the systems, the State is likely to receive rain or thundershowers for the next five days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Kerala on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod warning of very heavy rainfalls and a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for seven districts from Ernakulam to Wayanad on Sunday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along the Kerala coast as squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast. Meanwhile, rain occurred in most places in the State on Saturday. Peringalkuthu in Thrissur received the highest rainfall of 7 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Ayyankunnu in Kannur with 5 cm each.