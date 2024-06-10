ADVERTISEMENT

Orange alert for two districts of Kerala on June 11

Published - June 10, 2024 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rains for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. The IMD also issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for seven districts – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on Tuesday. According to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Monday, a shear zone persists between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level, which is likely to trigger rain and thundershowers in the State for the next five days.

