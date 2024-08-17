ADVERTISEMENT

Orange alert for three districts, yellow for nine districts on 18th August

Updated - August 17, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 06:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rain for three districts – Kottayam, Idukki, and Kozhikode on Sunday (18 August) and a yellow alert for the rest of Kerala, except for Thrissur and Palakkad, forecasting isolated heavy rain. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday (17 August), a cyclonic circulation lies over north interior Karnataka adjoining Telangana, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

Further, a trough now runs from cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka adjoining Telangana to Comorin area across Kerala and interior Tamil Nadu, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to receive fairly widespread to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds during the next five days.

Meanwhile, Agathi in Lakshadweep recorded the highest rainfall of 20 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday followed by Kanjirappally in Kottayam with 16 cm, Poonjar with 15 cm, Laha in Pathanamthitta with 12 cm, Peerumade in Idukki with 11 cm, Minicoy in Lakshadweep and Neeleswaram in Ernakulam with 7 cm each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US