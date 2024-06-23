ADVERTISEMENT

Orange alert for three districts on June 24

Published - June 23, 2024 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Orange alert in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rains for three districts, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, on Monday. A yellow alert has also been issued warning of isolated heavy rains for the remaining districts, except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday, strong westerly and southwesterly winds prevail in the lower levels over Kerala and Lakshadweep region triggered by a trough that runs off the Maharashtra-Kerala coasts. Under its influence, rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala until June 29.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea as squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along the Kerala coast.

Meanwhile, Kudulu in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday followed by Ayyankunnu in Kannur, Vellarikkundu, and Muliyar with 7 cm each.

CONNECT WITH US