GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orange alert for three districts on June 24

Orange alert in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod

Published - June 23, 2024 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rains for three districts, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, on Monday. A yellow alert has also been issued warning of isolated heavy rains for the remaining districts, except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday, strong westerly and southwesterly winds prevail in the lower levels over Kerala and Lakshadweep region triggered by a trough that runs off the Maharashtra-Kerala coasts. Under its influence, rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala until June 29.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea as squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along the Kerala coast.

Meanwhile, Kudulu in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday followed by Ayyankunnu in Kannur, Vellarikkundu, and Muliyar with 7 cm each.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.