Orange alert for three districts on July 28

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three districts warning of very heavy rains and a yellow alert for five districts forecasting isolated heavy rains on, July 28, Sunday. Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kozhikode are likely to witness intense rainfall activity, while the yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday, a low pressure area lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining northern Odisha. The associated cyclonic circulation coupled with a shear zone and off-shore trough that runs along southern Gujarat to northern Karnataka coast is likely to trigger rains across the State for the next five days, said the bulletin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.