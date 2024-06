Kerala is bracing for intense spells of rain as the Southwest monsoon gathers strength over the State. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an Orange Alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

The IMD has also declared a Yellow Alert rain warning for the Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasargode districts.

