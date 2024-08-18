Orange alert for three districts in Kerala on Monday

The southwest monsoon was weak over Kerala on Sunday although light to moderate showers occurred at many places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rain for three districts — Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta — and a yellow alert for four districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod — on Monday warning of isolated heavy rain. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Interior Karnataka and adjoining Telangana, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and tilting south-westwards with height. A trough also runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Southeast Arabian Sea across Kerala extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to receive widespread rain for the next five days, said the bulletin.

