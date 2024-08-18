ADVERTISEMENT

Orange alert for three districts in Kerala on Monday

Published - August 18, 2024 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon was weak over Kerala on Sunday although light to moderate showers occurred at many places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rain for three districts — Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta — and a yellow alert for four districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod — on Monday warning of isolated heavy rain. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Interior Karnataka and adjoining Telangana, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and tilting south-westwards with height. A trough also runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Southeast Arabian Sea across Kerala extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to receive widespread rain for the next five days, said the bulletin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US