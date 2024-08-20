ADVERTISEMENT

Orange alert for six districts on August 21

Published - August 20, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, warning of very heavy rain on Wednesday (August 21). Apart from these six districts, a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts, warning of isolated heavy rain.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday, the State is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday and light to moderate showers in the subsequent four days powered by a cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh and another circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep. A trough also runs from the east central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast to the Maldives area.

