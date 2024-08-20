GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orange alert for six districts on August 21

Published - August 20, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, warning of very heavy rain on Wednesday (August 21). Apart from these six districts, a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts, warning of isolated heavy rain.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday, the State is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday and light to moderate showers in the subsequent four days powered by a cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh and another circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep. A trough also runs from the east central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast to the Maldives area.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.