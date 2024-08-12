GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki on Tuesday

Updated - August 12, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon became active over parts of Kerala on Monday with the Ghat regions in central and southern Kerala receiving isolated heavy spells. Venkurinji in Pathanamthitta recorded 95.5 mm of rain until 5.30 p.m. followed by Ranni with 71.5 mm of rain and Palode in Thiruvnanthapuram with 54 mm of rain. Though the rain is not a typical monsoon surge, the precipitation is fuelled by the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation near Sri Lanka. Further, a trough that persisted from south interior Karnataka to the Comorin area now runs from Rayalaseema to the Comorin area at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The combined influence of the system is likely to trigger some isolated heavy and very heavy rain across the State in the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki on Tuesday warning of very heavy rain, and a yellow alert for the remaining districts except for Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram, where isolated heavy showers are likely.

