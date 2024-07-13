Orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on July 14

Indications are that southwest monsoon rainfall would pick up over Kerala, especially the northern districts, in the days ahead. The India Meteorological Department has put northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours) on July 14. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday. Most of the northern districts can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till at least July 17. Southern districts Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha and most of the central districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall. During the period from June 1 to July 13, Kerala has recorded a 27% shortfall over the normal in seasonal southwest monsoon rainfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.