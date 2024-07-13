ADVERTISEMENT

Orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on July 14

Published - July 13, 2024 11:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indications are that southwest monsoon rainfall would pick up over Kerala, especially the northern districts, in the days ahead. The India Meteorological Department has put northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours) on July 14. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday. Most of the northern districts can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till at least July 17. Southern districts Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha and most of the central districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall. During the period from June 1 to July 13, Kerala has recorded a 27% shortfall over the normal in seasonal southwest monsoon rainfall.

