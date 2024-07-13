GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on July 14

Published - July 13, 2024 11:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indications are that southwest monsoon rainfall would pick up over Kerala, especially the northern districts, in the days ahead. The India Meteorological Department has put northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours) on July 14. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday. Most of the northern districts can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till at least July 17. Southern districts Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha and most of the central districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall. During the period from June 1 to July 13, Kerala has recorded a 27% shortfall over the normal in seasonal southwest monsoon rainfall.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.