Kerala

Orange alert for Idukki

Yellow alerts issued for nine districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Idukki given the likelihood of heavy rainfall continuing in the district on Saturday also.

The orange colour code, in IMD parlance, requires the public to shift to ‘Alert (Be Prepared)’ mode.

The district is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (upto 20.4 cm in a 24-hour period), according to the weather agency.

Yellow alerts indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued for nine districts for Saturday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Meanwhile, most districts received spells of moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday.

Low pressure

IMD warned that a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining eastcentral parts of the Arabian Sea by Sunday. It is likely to concentrate into a depression in the subsequent 72 hours.

On the other hand, the other low pressure area in the Arabian Sea, which lies further to the west, has become well-marked.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression by Saturday evening. Intensifying, it is expected to move towards the Oman and Yemen coasts in the subsequent 48 hours.

