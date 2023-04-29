Orange alert for four districts today: IMD

April 29, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After the recent spell of intense rainfall, the State is likely to witness more heavy summer rain in the coming days and the intensity of the rain is likely to pick up further momentum. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. A yellow alert has been sounded for six districts warning of heavy rain (7- 11 cm in 24 hours).

Very heavy (12 -20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is likely in the districts where the orange alert has been issued for Sunday, while heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Kerala from Monday to Wednesday. Thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph, is also very likely at isolated places on Sunday and Monday, the IMD weather bulletin said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area at lower tropospheric levels. A trough also runs from the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea to south Chhattisgarh across northern parts of Karnataka and Telangana in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of the system, heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu for during the next five days, said IMD.

Koothattukulam in Ernakulam received the highest rainfall of 56 mm till 5.30 p.m. on Saturday followed by Chavara in Kollam and Enadimangalam in Pathanamthitta with 52 mm each. The showers and cloudy skies also led to the maximum temperatures dropping to a comfortable level in many places. The late surge also helped the State bridge the summer rain deficit to 29%. The State has received a total of 96.3 mm of rain between March 1 and April 29 against the long period average of 136.3 mm.