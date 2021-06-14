Orange alert declared in 3 districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 June 2021 20:23 IST

Some of the northern districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to an updated weather forecast for this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on orange alert on both days, given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (up to 20.4 cm in a 24-hour period).

All other districts are on yellow alert on Tuesday due to the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall. Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta are on yellow alert on Wednesday. Parts of the State can expect isolated heavy rainfall till Friday, the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon, which set in over Kerala on June 3, has so far advanced into the entire peninsular, east central and east and northeastern India and some parts of northwest India. The low pressure area which had formed over northwest Bay of Bengal lay over south Jharkhand and its neighbourhood on Monday.

In Kerala, the wet spell over the past few days has reduced the SW monsoon rainfall deficiency from 43% in the initial days of the monsoon to 21% by Monday.