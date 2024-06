O.R. Kelu, legislator from Mananthavady in Wayanad district, will be sworn in as Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Kelu.

He will take over the post left vacant by K. Radhakrishnan, former Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.