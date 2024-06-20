ADVERTISEMENT

O.R. Kelu to swear in as Kerala Minister in post left vacant by K. Radhakrishnan

Updated - June 20, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 01:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

O.R. Kelu is legislator from Mananthavady constituency in Wayanad district

The Hindu Bureau

O.R. Kelu

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has reportedly tapped its Kerala State committee member O.R. Kelu, a legislator from Mananthavady in Wayanad district, to be a Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala. 

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan will likely announce the purported decision at a press conference at the party’s State headquarters at AKG Centre at 2.30 p.m on June 20. 

Kerala Devaswom Minister and MP-designate K. Radhakrishnan submits resignation to CM

Mr. Kelu belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community. He is expected to fill the post left vacant by K. Radhakrishnan, former Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe Development and Devaswom.

Mr. Kelu, meanwhile, welcomed his impending induction into the Kerala Cabinet. Speaking to journalists outside the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Kelu said he would prioritise effectively implementing welfare schemes for SC/ST communities and that the government prioritised ensuring educational grants and free hostel stays for SC/ST students.

