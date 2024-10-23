O.R. Kelu inaugurates Special Component Plans for SC community in Kollam

The State government has been implementing several schemes for the welfare and progress of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu said here on Wednesday.

He was inaugurating Kollam district panchayat’s Special Component Plans (SCP) for the Scheduled Castes at Jayan Memorial Hall. “Acquiring experience and training is essential to get jobs and incomes that match the changing times. Developing basic skills is essential. Those who successfully complete training through the various schemes implemented by the district panchayat will get many job opportunities including those abroad,” said the Minister.

‘Team Civil’ that provides apprenticeship placement to SC candidates with civil engineering degree, ‘Nibodhita’ that offers free coaching for competitive examinations of Central and State services, ‘Shreyas’ that provides financial assistance to married SC women to find self-employment and ‘Entry’ that provides apprenticeship placement to SC women with degree and data entry expertise were among the projects inaugurated.

The district panchayat is also implementing Malakhakoottam, providing on-job training with stipend for Scheduled Caste women who have completed General or BSc Nursing and another project that offers free AutoCAD training to those with a degree in civil engineering. The Minister handed over the order to those appointed under the ‘Team Civil’ scheme at the event.

Adarsh, who attended the ‘Nibodhita’ training and was appointed in the General Education department, was felicitated on the occasion. Certificates were distributed to persons who completed various training programmes.

District panchayat president P.K. Gopan presided over the function. Welfare standing committee chairperson Anil S. Kallelibhagam explained the project. District Scheduled Caste Development Officer S.S. Bina presented the report. District panchayat vice-president Sreeja Harish and other members were present.