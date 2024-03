March 22, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The students of Ahalia School of Optometry and Research Centre kicked off the World Optometry Week celebrations with a flash mob and meme at Indira Gandhi Stadium bus stand here on Wednesday. About 100 students took part in the programme aimed at creating awareness among the people about the importance of eye donation as well as optometry. The school is organising a wide variety of programmes during the week.