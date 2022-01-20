Option to seek change in exam centre under KTU

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 January 2022 22:00 IST

According to a release issued by KTU, students can shortlist three colleges as their examination centres. The university will allot one college among the list

Candidates set to appear for the BTech seventh-semester regular and supplementary examinations starting on January 31 and fourth-semester Honours examinations that will commence on January 29 can apply for change in examination centre under APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). The deadline to apply for the change is January 21.

According to a release issued by KTU here, students can shortlist three colleges as their examination centres. The university will allot one college among the list.

Advertising

Advertising

Students who wish to appear for the examinations at their parent college are not required to exercise the centre change option. Only those applications that have been “verified” by the respective institution will be accepted. The university’s approval of the changes will be final. The last date for colleges to “verify” applications is January 22.

The detailed instructions for requesting change of examination center have been published on the university website. Problems relating to the change in examination centre can be mailed to centrechange@ktu.edu.in.