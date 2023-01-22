ADVERTISEMENT

Optimistic about Governor giving assent to Bills, says Kerala Speaker

January 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor has withheld assent to a number of Bills, including those pertaining to the higher education sector

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker A.N. Shamseer on Sunday indicated that he preferred an ‘‘optimistic approach’‘ with regard to the Bills to which Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is yet to give his assent.

The Bills, passed by the Assembly, should be signed into law, Mr. Shamseer said, replying to questions during a press conference related to the Assembly session starting on Monday with a policy address by Mr. Khan. Mr. Khan has withheld assent to a number of Bills, including those pertaining to the higher education sector.

Directive to Ministers

Mr. Shamseer also said that Ministers would be directed to avoid delays in providing replies to unstarred questions raised in the Assembly. Assembly procedures require Ministers to lay on the table answers in writing to questions raised by the members. However, several unstarred questions raised during the seventh session remain unanswered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US