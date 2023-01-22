HamberMenu
Optimistic about Governor giving assent to Bills, says Kerala Speaker

Governor has withheld assent to a number of Bills, including those pertaining to the higher education sector

January 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker A.N. Shamseer on Sunday indicated that he preferred an ‘‘optimistic approach’‘ with regard to the Bills to which Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is yet to give his assent.

The Bills, passed by the Assembly, should be signed into law, Mr. Shamseer said, replying to questions during a press conference related to the Assembly session starting on Monday with a policy address by Mr. Khan. Mr. Khan has withheld assent to a number of Bills, including those pertaining to the higher education sector.

Directive to Ministers

Mr. Shamseer also said that Ministers would be directed to avoid delays in providing replies to unstarred questions raised in the Assembly. Assembly procedures require Ministers to lay on the table answers in writing to questions raised by the members. However, several unstarred questions raised during the seventh session remain unanswered.

