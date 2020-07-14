Kerala

Optical fibre connection for sub-registrar offices: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that optical fibre cable connection of BSNL will be provided to all sub-registrar offices in the State to ensure uninterrupted online services to the public.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the sub-registrar office at Mananthavady in the district through videoconferencing on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said that registration offices would be made people-friendly by making land deed documentation proceedings transparent and simple.

Mr. Vijayan said the government was considering the introduction of electronic stamping instead of physical stamp paper for transactions worth below ₹1 lakh.

The proposed building at Mananthavady will be constructed at a cost of ₹1.22 crore in 12 months.

