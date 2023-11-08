Opposition’s boycott of Keraleeyam has fallen flat: Chief Minister

November 08, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan has said the Opposition’s boycott of the week-long Keraleeyam festival showcasing the State’s achievements and aspirations has fallen flat.

He told a post-Cabinet briefing here on Wednesday that “the participation of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran O. Rajagopal as well as the huge public turnout testified to the festival’s success.”

He announced the formation of a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to celebrate Keraleeyam on a grander scale with increased international participation in 2024.