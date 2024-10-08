ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition youth organisations hold protest in Thiruvananthapuram, demand Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation

Updated - October 08, 2024 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

High tension in Thiruvananthapuram as protestors clash with police, leading to arrests.

The Hindu Bureau

The police using water cannons to disperse protestors in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Kerala’s capital city witnessed high tension as activists of Opposition youth organisations clashed with the police on Tuesday (October 8,2024) as they demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over various controversies including his purported controversial comments on Malappuram and the alleged Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh links of some senior police officers.

While barricades were erected on the road leading to the State Assembly, the protestors of the United Democratic Youth Front attempted to topple these as the police looked on. With the situation threatening to escalate, the police used water cannons on them. The law enforcers also fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, but in vain.

The police resorted to forceful tactics as the activists hurled stones, sticks and other materials on them. As the agitators laid siege to the road in an apparent bid to prolong their protest, the police forcefully removed them.

Five activists including Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil and Muslim Youth League State secretary P.K. Firoz were arrested by the police.

