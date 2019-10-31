Opposition walks out over mark row

The Opposition United Democratic Front walked out of the Assembly on Thursday accusing Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel of undermining the autonomy of universities to award extra marks to preferred students and post his favourites in key positions.

Congress legislator V.D. Satheesan, who sought an adjournment of the House’s scheduled proceedings to discuss the matter, said Dr. Jaleel had used his private secretary as a proxy to influence the decision-making process of Mahatma Gandhi University repeatedly. The Minister had created a ‘parallel evaluation committee’ to illegally award extra marks to an engineering student who had failed in an important paper.

Dr. Jaleel’s private secretary had officiated for the Minister at an ‘adalat’ to redress the grievances of students. The Minister had overruled the university and awarded National Service Scheme-related grace marks to an ineligible student to help him gain a degree, he said. Mr. Satheesan pointed out that Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal had said that the Minister had overstepped his constitutional bounds.

He alleged that the Minister reduced the term of Controller of Examinations and posted his nominees in posts vacated by officials.

Minister’s clarification

Dr. Jaleel replied that the Opposition was targeting him at the behest of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a party he had left for the Left Democratic Front. He had followed due procedures and never infringed on the autonomy of universities. His bid to streamline university functioning and save students from red tape had met with stiff resistance from a section of the teaching community.

They were also peeved that the government had decided not to process the salary of teachers who bunked evaluation camps. The government had also decided to penalise teachers who valued examination papers without applying their minds.

Dr. Jaleel challenged the Opposition to prove their charges in court.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded his resignation.