Opposition walks out over entrenched corruption and criminality in the ruling CPI(M)

February 02, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

The government and opposition traded charges in the Assembly on Thursday over the alleged culture of corruption and clientelism in the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

The debate provoked a walkout by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition after Speaker A. N. Shamsheer denied Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan permission under rule 15 to adjourn the House to discuss the alleged police attempt to save a local CPI(M) leader and municipal counsellor from a tobacco smuggling case in Alappuzha.

Also read |CPI (M) expels branch committee member over his alleged involvement in banned tobacco products smuggling case

Allegations

Mr Kuzhalnadan portrayed the case as emblematic of the ruling party’s “insatiable” appetite to enrich itself from crime and the reckless disregard of its local leaders for the rule of law.

He said the CPI(M) similarly drew succour from spirit barons convicted in the liquor tragedy that claimed 32 lives at Kalluvathakkal in the Kollam district when the Nayanar government was in power in 2000.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan alleged the common denominator in the CPI(M) was always the involvement of its local leaders in “benami” businesses and crime.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan objected to Mr. Kuzhalnadan’s “attempt” to denigrate the party.

Opposition leader’s reaction

Leader of Opposition, V. D. Satheesan, rose to his colleague’s defence and reminded Mr. Vijayan of the opposition’s democratic rights.

Mr. Satheesan claimed that a State police intelligence report contradicted the government’s clean chit to the CPI(M) councillor. The intelligence found that the councillor lorded over a business empire interested in real estate, transport and sporting turfs.

“Nobody would swallow the government’s lie that the accused had misused the CPI(M) counsellor’s truck to smuggle banned substance without the latter’s consent”, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was investigating the councillor for illegally amassing wealth. Factionalism in the CPI(M) in Alappuzha had blown the lid of the racket.

Mr. Satheesan said anti-socials controlled the party’s student and youth organisations. Their public conduct often overstepped the bounds of accepted behaviour.

He said the CPI(M) that regulated the police has extended its pervasive influence over crime with an eye on profits.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, slammed Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian for “declaring” the CPI(M) leader’s innocence ahead of the police probe. Mr. Cherian denied the allegation.

Excise Minister M. B. Rajesh said the police were still investigating the case. So far, they have found no evidence to implicate the CPI(M) leader.