Opposition walks out of the Kerala Legislative Assembly over food safety enforcement

February 06, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition legislators walked out of the Assembly on Monday, accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of jeopardising public health by woefully failing to enforce food safety.

A viral video of a resident medical officer in a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram demanding ₹300 from a hotel employee as illegal gratification for issuing a health attestation card sans mandatory medical examination had prompted the UDF to table an adjournment motion in the House to spotlight the “rotten food safety enforcement” in the State.

Public worry

The opposition also sought to capitalise on public “criticism and worry” stemming from the “rising” incidents of food poisoning deaths and food-borne illnesses in Kerala.

Piloting the motion, Kerala Congress (Jacob) legislator Anoop Jacob said that the entrenched corruption in the health department and Communist Party of India (Marxist) controlled municipalities had blunted bold food safety enforcement.

Also read |Rigorous inspections, follow-up actions to ensure food safety

Grim picture

Mr. Jacob painted a grim picture. He said food testing laboratories lacked National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL) accreditation.

Hence, their incriminating findings lacked legal traction. The lacunae helped establishments serving poor-quality food and operating in unhygienic conditions evade the law without compunction.

Opposition charge

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said that only 24 per cent of hotels in Kerala had a license or registration. He said 70 per cent of hotels operated outside the ambit of the State’s food safety surveillance net.

Only 9 per cent of wayside eateries and mobile food carts had government permits. The Comptroller and Audit General (CAG) ‘s audit found that most GST-registered hotels lacked food safety licenses.

The court threw out 708 spoiled food cases because food safety inspectors did not “deliberately collect” proper samples for testing, including in a high-profile case relating to contaminated packaged protein supplied to primary school children.

He said patronage of online food delivery services, the bourgeoning of cloud kitchens, and increased familial patronage of restaurants had exacerbated the threat to public health posed by unmonitored establishments operating in unsanitary conditions.

Mr. Satheesan said the government’s “lackadaisical” attempt to ensure food safety was, at best, knee-jerk, plodding, corrupt and disorganised.

He said Kerala had slipped in the national food safety ranking from first to seventh position.

Minister’s stance

Health Minister Veena George said the government had acted powerfully against corrupt officials who undermined the State’s efforts to ensure food safety. The LDF had made health cards mandatory for hotel employees.

The laboratories for chemical and biological testing of food were awaiting NABL accreditation. So far, the government has booked 4000 establishments for food safety violations.

It would ensure stringent prosecution. The State would soon launch a portal and mobile application to crowdsource information on lousy food safety practices. It has stepped up monitoring of catering services and edible religious offerings distributed to devotees.

The government banned the use of raw eggs for making mayonnaise to prevent salmonella outbreaks. Instead, it has recommended the use of pasteurised eggs.

The UDF walked out, not satisfied with Ms. George’s reply and in protest against Speaker A. N. Shamsheer’s denial of the opposition motion.

ADVERTISEMENT