Opposition walks out after Speaker denies leave for adjournment motion on KSRTC workers’ welfare issue

March 02, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday walked out of the House in protest against Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s decision to deny the Opposition leave to introduce an adjournment motion to debate the government’s “violation” of the labour rights of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees, including “delayed payment of salary in paltry protracted instalments”.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan accused Mr. Shamseer of being beholden to the treasury benches.

He said the Speaker had adopted a similar tack on Wednesday to help the government avoid a debate on the administration’s “failure” to realise its share from the Centre’s Integrated Goods and Services Tax pool.

Mr. Shamseer also outrightly denied the permission for an adjournment motion moved by Congress legislator M. Vincent during Zero Hour on Thursday under the provisions of clause 52 (7) of the Assembly Rules and Procedure.

He said the High Court was seized of the KSRTC issue and hence prohibited from public discussion. Moreover, the issue cropped up during Question Hour, and the Minister provided a detailed reply.

Opposition benches raised slogans, trooped into the well of the House and mobbed the Speaker’s dias.

Mr. Satheesan said the Speaker should not serve as a shield for the government’s arrogance and cruel contempt for the KSRTC workers’ welfare.

He said the Chair should not act arbitrarily. The government should not take the Opposition’s restraint as a weakness.

“If the government continues to adopt an anti-democratic style of functioning in the Assembly, the UDF will go to the people. The administration will face mammoth street protests,” he warned.

Mr. Satheesan said seeking the leave of the House for an adjournment debate on a pressing matter of public interest was the opposition’s inalienable right.

“The Chair should uphold that privilege instead of denying it,” he said. Mr. Satheesan disagreed with the Speaker’s opinion that issues raised during the Question Hour, calling attention or submission, should not reflect in a Rule 50 motion.

Mr. Shamseer said the Chair had rejected the Opposition’s Rule 50 motion on Thursday on a sound legislative ground (under provisions of Rule 52(3)).

Nevertheless, Mr. Satheesan had projected otherwise, leading to a misleading media interpretation that the Chair had acted arbitrarily.

The Speaker did not allow the UDF’s raucous protests to distract him from the usual business of the House. He ignored the banners that impeded his vision of the floor and attempts to swarm his podium, and conducted business as usual.