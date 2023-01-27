ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition to Hindi is politically motivated, says Union Minister

January 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ajay Kumar Mishra says the Department of Official Languages has developed a memory-based translation system called ‘Kantasth’ which increases the speed and quality of translation in government offices

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan present awards to Central government institutions at the Regional Office Language Conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said here on Friday that Hindi is not competing with regional languages. It is a language that is easily understood by the people of India and some oppose Hindi only for political reasons, he said while delivering the presidential address at the Regional Official Language Conference organised by the Department of Official Languages under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Minister said the Department of Official Languages had developed a memory-based translation system called ‘Kantasth’ which increased the speed and quality of translation in government offices. “So far, this tool has included about 22 lakh sentences. Usability has increased further as more new features have now been added, including Neural Machine Translation”. The Minister said efforts were on to strengthen Hindi through e-Mahasabdakosh and other technological means.

A land of pluralism

Addressing the programme, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said India was a land of pluralism, one that was rich in thousands of languages, including dialects. Secretary, Department of Official Languages Anshuli Arya, Joint Secretary Meenakshi Jolly, and Principal Accountant General Sudharmini were among others present on the occasion.

The Governor presented awards to Union government offices, banks and institutions that had registered good performance in the language of administration in various categories.

