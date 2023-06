June 22, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused the CPI(M) and the police of hiding K. Vidya, accused in the experience certificate forgery case, for two weeks, and said the police were forced to finally take her into custody owing to fervent protests by the Opposition and adverse public response. The Opposition, he said, would continue its fight until “the SFI leaders who spoiled the education scene are punished”.