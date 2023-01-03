Opposition to boycott Saji Cherian’s swearing-in

January 03, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Opposition will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Saji Cherian which marks his reinduction into the State cabinet led by Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

Announcing this here on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that there was no change in the circumstances in which Mr. Cherian was forced to resign from the Cabinet. He stepped down after coming under a cloud for disrespecting the Constitution.

“It’s now said that he had not spoken so. If that was the case, why did he resign in the first place? It was a speech in which he disrespected the Constitution that forced his resignation. That situation has remained unchanged as no court has exonerated him. If the CPI(M) agreed to his speech, it could be taken as the CPI(M) taking the line of the RSS,” he said, terming the reinduction of Mr. Cherian immoral and incorrect.

The United Democratic Front, he said, would fight his reinduction legally. Mr. Satheesan also used trained his guns on the Governor for agreeing to this reinduction.

“After all the fights, the government and the Governor joined hands in all issues. There are intermediaries, including BJP leaders to build bridges between them,” he alleged, and said the Opposition would, therefore, boycott the swearing-in ceremony.