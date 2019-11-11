Opposition stages walkout over stalled public works

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition walked out of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday holding the Government's ‘duplicity’ in financial matters responsible for the ‘stasis’ in the execution of public works.

Congress legislator K. C. Joseph had sought the adjournment of the scheduled business of the House to discuss the ‘urgent matter’ that ‘adversely’ impacted the people.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac’s ‘flawed decision’ to deduct last fiscal’s pending ‘queue bill clearances’ and treasury payments for ‘spillover works’ from the plan fund allocated for 2019-20 financial year had ‘deprived’ village, block and district panchayats and municipalities of essential means to carry out civil works.

Mr Isaac’s ‘financial shenanigans, economic doublespeak, airy claims and jugglery of figures’ to ‘fake’ a higher plan spending had precipitated a precarious administrative situation that required local bodies and Government departments to redetermine their plan share midway through the current financial year.

Mr. Joseph painted a grim picture of the State’s finances. Forest Minister K.Raju had come on record that the treasury was empty. (Mr Raju later denied the allegation). Public Works Department Minister G. Sudhakaran had compared the Finance Department to Bakasura, a mythical demon that devoured everything. The State was hard-pressed to pass the bills presented by Government contractors who in turn refused to execute public works. Voters bore the brunt of Mr Isaac’s ‘dishonest’ financial management. Roads remained potholed, culverts broken, bridges unfinished, drains silted, and drinking water pipelines unlaid. Post-flood works were a non-starter.

‘Devil quoting Bible’

Mr. Isaac countered by comparing Mr. Joseph to the ‘devil that quotes the Bible for his purpose.’ The Opposition had misrepresented facts to raise a false alarm. Mr. Joseph’s tone of indignation smacked of distortion, he said. The government had only asked local bodies to prioritise funding. It had not denied their plan share.

A shortfall in the State’s share of GST revenue and the Centre’s decision to slash the amount Kerala could avail as loan and the general economic recession had unfavourably impacted the State’s revenues. Mr. Isaac hoped the Centre would announce a stimulus package to salvage the situation at the earliest.