Opposition smells a rat in Centre’s change of mind on SilverLine

Congress and K-Rail SilverLine Virudha Janakeeya Samiti, which has been spearheading an agitation against the project right from its inception, upped the ante by accusing that the change in the stance of the Centre is a result of a deal brokered by the Left government in Kerala and the Centre

Published - November 04, 2024 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A day after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Centre was not averse to the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project and it will consider the project if the environmental and technical issues were addressed, the Opposition and the K-Rail SilverLine Virudha Janakeeya Samiti, which has been spearheading an agitation against the project right from its inception, upped the ante by accusing that the change in the stance of the Centre was a result of a deal brokered by the Left government in Kerala and the Centre.

Slamming the decision, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said the change in the stance of the Centre and Railways on SilverLine is a reciprocal gesture by the Centre for materialising the dream of a BJP MP in Kerala.

The State government has been insisting on the project, which poses serious environmental issues and requires mass displacement of people, by eying commission from the project. If the State and the Centre, that once protested against the project, try to impose it on the people, the party will defeat the plot through a series of protests, said Mr. Sudhakaran.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said any move to turn the economy of the State similar to that of Sri Lanka would be resisted by the United Democratic Front (UDF). One Union Minister has said that if everything goes well, the Centre would consider the SliverLine project for Kerala. Even if the Central gives permission, the UDF will not allow the State and Centre to implement the project in Kerala, said Mr. Satheesan.

Even as the landslide victims in Wayanad are on a warpath seeking early rehabilitation and better amenities, new eviction in the name of any development is a move against the people of the State, termed the K-Rail SilverLine Virudha Janakeeya Samiti in a statement on Monday.

Political parties and the governments that pursue policies that threaten the very existence of the State will have to be considered anti-people. Any move to implement the project in force will invite serious consequences, the samiti warned.

