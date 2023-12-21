Opposition repeatedly insulting people holding constitutional posts, says BDJS president Thushar Vellappally

December 21, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Opposition is repeatedly insulting people holding constitutional posts, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has said.

Inaugurating the BDJS State council meeting at Cherthala on Thursday, Mr. Vellappally said the Opposition used to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste. They are also offending President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jadgeep Dhankhar.

The BDJS president said the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme, had turned into a government-sponsored combat zone.

The council meeting condemned the “attacks” against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. It also decided to file a complaint to the Prime Minister demanding action on the rising prices of essential commodities and the deteriorating law and order situation in Kerala.