Opposition parties view HC verdict as a setback for LDF

November 17, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala High Court order forcing the Kannur University to re-examine the appointment of Priya Varghese as Associate Professor of Malayalam was widely interpreted as a legal, political and moral setback for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gleefully made a day of the “awkward fact” that Ms. Varghese is closely related to a political appointee in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan alleged that Ms. Varghese’s “sole qualification” was she was a CPI(M) leader’s relative.

The high-profile litigation reached the High Court after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, as Chancellor of universities, cancelled Ms. Varghese’s appointment, citing nepotism and violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Notably, the Congress hopes the verdict will help the party gain the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) support to jointly oppose the passage of a purported government-backed Bill divesting the Governor of the Chancellor’s powers in the upcoming Assembly session in December. It believed the proposed Bill was a sly move to impose CPI(M) control over universities but felt flustered when the IUML found a common cause with the LDF in their “mutual disapproval” of Mr. Khan.

The Congress had repeatedly echoed Raj Bhavan’s belief that the government extended the Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran’s service beyond retirement age to install Ms. Varghese in the coveted teaching post, an accusation vehemently denied by the LDF.

The Opposition portrayed Ms. Varghese’s posting, allegedly overlooking other candidates with arguably better academic credentials, as emblematic of the LDF’s “systemic abuse of power”.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said Mr. Vijayan and CPI(M) satraps had lorded over a legacy of preferential appointment for party nominees since 2016, and the patience of Kerala’s unemployed youth had worn thin.

BJP State president K. Surendran felt the damning order had stripped the ruling front of its moral right to agitate against Mr. Khan.

Challenge likely

CPI(M) district secretary Kannur M.V. Jayarajan said the order, “de-recognising deputation and research while in the saddle as service period”, had far-reaching legal implications for State employees. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu maintained the verdict was no condemnation of the government as the administration had no say in university appointments. Meanwhile, Ms. Varghese appeared poised to challenge the ruling.

The verdict will likely be the most potent driver of Opposition politics in the run-up to the Assembly session and might catalyse the Opposition’s anti-government agitations in the coming days.