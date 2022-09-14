Opposition parties to intensify protest against building number scam

BJP’s day-night protest from Thursday; UDF to stage dharna on Saturday

BJP’s day-night protest from Thursday; UDF to stage dharna on Saturday

Opposition parties in the Kozhikode Corporation Council are planning to strengthen protests against the civic body’s alleged lackadaisical attitude to probe into the building number scam.

The BJP is launching a day-night protest on Thursday, while UDF councillors are planning to stage a dharna at the Corporation office on Saturday.

Opposition leader in the council K.C. Shobhita alleged that the Corporation was trying to put investigating officials under pressure to sabotage the case. She told reporters here on Wednesday that the investigation was in limbo, and that action had been taken in only one case. “Transferring the case to the Crime Branch, when the investigation is progressing well under the local police, in itself is suspicious,” she said, adding that the interests of the government and the Corporation authorities were being protected by the Crime Branch, which is yet to revive the probe.

The UDF council party has called upon the State Police Chief speed up the probe.

BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan in a press release alleged that the Corporation authorities had been trying to sabotage the investigation, and that the CPI(M) district leadership, with the help of the State government, was trying to save the culprits. He alleged that transfer of the Crime Branch officer who conducted the investigation was part of this plan. Besides, the Corporation is showing unusual haste in revoking the suspension of officials connected with the case.

Mr. Sajeevan also cited the audit report published on August 12 that hinted at several anomalies in connection with granting of building permits in the Corporation.

The day-night protest by the BJP will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and all party councillors will take part in the protest. K. Muraleedharan, MP, will inaugurate the UDF dharna at 10 a.m. on Saturday. District and State leaders of all Opposition parties will take part in the protests.