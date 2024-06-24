Opposition parties in State encouraging Centre’s policies, says Kerala NGO Union

The Kerala NGO Union has accused the United Democratic Front-led Opposition of encouraging the policies of the Union government, which has been ignoring the federal rights of the State government.

With a resolution passed on the last day of its three-day State conference in Kozhikode on Monday, the union claimed that the BJP-led government had been trying to break the civil service sector in the country through implementing neo-liberal economic policies. The State government was attempting to strengthen the sector by launching alternative policies and upholding the rights of the government staff. Along with this, legal action should be taken against corrupt officials. The State government had been implementing new technologies to make the civil service effective and corruption-free. For this, the help of all organisations representing government staff was crucial. However, some of the policies of the Opposition were often in support of the Centre, the union alleged. The resolution urged the union members to intensify the fight against the anti-people policies of the Centre.

Meanwhile, Centre of Indian Trade Unions State secretary K.N. Gopinath said the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha in the recently held elections because of agitations waged by labourers and farmers against the opening up of the markets in the country. He was opening a meeting of trade union leaders organised along with the State conference. Mr. Gopinath claimed that the Union government had been offering a red carpet welcome to private capital at a time when other countries around the world were abandoning the concept of a free market.

The Centre had been consistently supporting globalisation policies. Mr. Gopinath pointed out that only through the joint efforts by trade unions could the implementation of such policies be stopped. He said that the Congress, the main Opposition party in the country, too had been a spokesperson of those policies and there was a need to correct it. Functionaries of pro-Left organisations such as the Kerala School Teachers Association, Joint Council of State Service Organisations, and Bank Employees Federation of India, among others, were present.