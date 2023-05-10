ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties, doctors’ organisations slam Kerala government for house surgeon’s murder

May 10, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

They hold the Health department and the police accountable for the doctor’s killing

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, take out a protest march in the capital on Wednesday against the killing of a doctor at a government hospital near Kottarakara. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

An outpouring of public grief, anger and condemnation swamped the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the bleak aftermath of the workplace murder of young house surgeon Vandana Das at the Kottarakara taluk hospital early on Wednesday.

As the grim news spread, medical professionals and Opposition parties took to the streets in droves across the State, holding the Health department and the police accountable for the doctor’s killing. They also renewed their call for better protection of hospitals. The high-voltage anti-government protests threw the functioning of hospitals out of gear temporarily.

Doctors’ organisations questioned why the police had not handcuffed the assailant when they escorted him to the hospital. They alleged that the officers fled in the face of the knife attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, said the police saw no reason to handcuff an injured person who called the control room for help.

Nevertheless, the Kerala High Court’s damning observation about the allegedly inadequate police response gave credence to the Opposition’s accusation that law enforcement failed the public.

The Opposition parties also targeted Health Minister Veena George for reacting “insensitively” to the harrowing incident. Ms. George observed that the doctor “was inexperienced and panicked.” She later said the media and the Opposition had cherry-picked her words and dropped them out of context to portray the government in poor light.

However, Ms. George’s words cut no ice with the Opposition or the doctors’ organisations. A health professional posted on social media that physicians studied medicine, not self-defence.

Ms. George also came under criticism within the LDF, with Kerala Congress (B) leader K.B. Ganesh Kumar holding the Health department accountable for the “lack of security and free-for-all environment in government hospitals.”

Earlier, Ms. George said the government weighed an ordinance to afford higher hospital protection.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan said the police repeatedly failed to protect citizens’ lives and property and blamed them for the doctor’s killing. BJP State general secretary George Kurian echoed a similar sentiment.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Ms. Das’ bereaved parents.

Mr. Vijayan termed the attack “shocking” and said officers sustained injuries while subduing the assailant. He promised to protect hospitals and doctors from vandalism and violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US