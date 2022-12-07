Opposition objects to Kerala govt. move on sales tax Bill to hike liquor levy

December 07, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Opposition United Democratic Front on Wednesday strongly challenged a move made by the State government to hastily introduce and pass a Bill which seeks to hike the Kerala General Sales Tax levied on foreign liquor by 4%.

The Opposition pointed out that such an important Bill cannot be passed without debate in the House.

The government’s plan to waive the 5% turnover tax collected from distilleries in Kerala and make up that loss by hiking the liquor sales tax through the Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will burden consumers while the distilleries profited, said Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan. ‘‘It has a social impact,’‘ he added.

With the cost of raw materials shooting up, distilleries had been seeking a waiver. They had also curtailed production, leading to a shortage of low-priced alcohol in the State, which reflected in the sales of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), said Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal.

The proposed waiver would dip the government’s revenue from liquor by around ₹150 crore annually, said Mr. Balagopal. In order to make up for that loss, the government proposes to hike the sales tax on liquor which could increase liquor prices by 2% on some brands, according to him.

However, the UDF members did not accept the Finance Minister’s arguments, saying that the Bill, which has implications for consumers, needs to be discussed first.

With the Opposition not in a mood to relent, Speaker A. N. Shamseer said the Bill would be taken up for discussion on Thursday.