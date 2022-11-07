Opposition leader supports reservation for people who are economically backward

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
November 07, 2022 20:26 IST

Leader of the Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan here on Monday offered complete support to extend the benefit of reservation to people who are economically backward.

“The view of the Congress is that the benefit of reservation should be extended to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) without disrupting the existing system of caste-based reservation. The KPCC has taken its stance on the issue after due deliberations. The Congress, on the other hand, too has clarified its stance at the national level,” Mr. Satheesan told mediapersons .

He also accused the CPI(M) of carrying out recruitments through the backdoor to not just the local body institutions, but also to the various government and public sector establishments. “The letter that the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor wrote to her party secretary seeking personnel for 295 vacancies has indeed shocked the youths. That the CPI(M) has kept this Mayor on a string is known to everyone,” said Mr. Satheesan.

The department heads had desisted from reporting the vacancies in their respective departments to the Public Service Commission so that the backdoor recruitments did not come to the fore, he added. He also warned to intensify the stir if the ruling party sought to recruit people in violation of the established norms.

Mr. Satheesan also criticised the Governor for barring a couple of news channels from reporting a media briefing by the latter. “Asking journalists to get out is totally wrong, regardless of whoever says it,” quipped the veteran legislator.

